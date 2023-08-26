SEE IT: Aaron Rodgers connects with Garrett Wilson for first Jets touchdown

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to throw his first touchdown with the Jets on Saturday night against the Giants.

The four-time MVP connected with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the 14-yard score on the team's second drive of the game to go up 7-0.

Rodgers took a quick drop and then threw a perfectly placed ball to the reigning NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year for the TD.

It was Wilson's third catch of the game (three receptions for 30 yards), as Rodgers appeared to find his new favorite target.

The duo's night ended after two drives, with Rodgers finishing 5-for-8 passing with 47 yards and the touchdown.