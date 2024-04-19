Secretariat has fastest Kentucky Derby time, of course. Here are 5 slowest winners

Horse racing fans know Secretariat is the GOAT, holding records for the fastest times at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

You might not know the slowest thoroughbreds that have won the Derby.

Here are the five slowest winners at Churchill Downs:

Stone Street

Stone Street won the 1908 Derby in 2:15.20, the slowest time at the 1 1/4-mile distance. In his six-year career, Stone Street never won a major race before or after the 1908 Kentucky Derby.

Pink Star

Pink Star, the 1907 Kentucky Derby winner, won the race by 2 lengths over a wet track in 2:12.60. Pink Star is the grandson of 1883 Kentucky Derby winner Leonatus.

Typhoon II

Typhoon II won the 1897 Kentucky Derby in 2:12.50 on a muddy Churchill Downs track. Typhoon II was sold for $12,000 after his Derby win.

Manuel

Manuel won the 1899 Derby in 2:12.00. Manuel sustained a leg injury a few days after his Derby win that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Manuel is related to 1907 Derby winner Pink Star.

Exterminator and Clyde Van Dusen

Exterminator and Clyde Van Dusen each were victorious in the Kentucky Derby, clocking 2:10.80 in 1918 and 1929, respectively. Exterminator won at 30-1 odds, passing Escoba and winning the Derby by a length. Exterminator retired from racing when he was 9 years old. Clyde Van Dusen was the seventh gelding to win the Derby in the race's first 55 runnings. Clyde Van Dusen never won another major race before retiring in 1933.

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Secretariat boasts fastest Ky. Derby time. Here are 5 slowest winners