The secret to England’s Women’s Six Nations grand slam bid? Crochet

Hannah Botterman nad Maud Muir have provided the power-packed punch to England's grand slam bid - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

England’s superiority in this year’s Women’s Six Nations has been built upon an incisive, free-flowing attack but much of their success has been engineered by a dynamic prop double act.

Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir have been standout performers in a high quality Red Roses pack, bludgeoning defences with their carries and epitomising a peerlessly conditioned group of forwards that has exhausted opposition.

The laid-back pair are also popular in Red Roses camp and have interests outside rugby to keep them occupied ahead of Saturday’s Grand Slam decider. Muir is an avid film chronicler who enjoys documenting her journey as an international on her treasured GoPro, a small camera that captures film in a more compact way than a smartphone.

Botterman, meanwhile, has taken her off-field extracurricular activities to new heights. The hard-as-nails prop has taken up crocheting and even belongs to an unofficial Red Roses crochet club.

“I’ve got a crochet book which is just food items, so I’m going through making food items,” she reports. “So far I’ve made an avocado on toast and an eggs benedict. I’ve recently made a muffin, but I still need to put the chocolate chips on it.

Avocado on toast is part of Botterman's gorwing portfolio

“Tatyana Heard has started making clothing. Abby Dow started it all. I ended up joining because I wanted to learn and the next thing I know I’ve spent over £200 on crocheting equipment. The amount of yarn I’ve got is not okay. I don’t set time aside for it. Sometimes I’ll be training and think, ‘I can’t wait to get into my bed and crochet!’”

This weekend, though, the focus will be on hunting a sixth Six Nations crown against France in Bordeaux. Two years ago in this fixture, the duo were on the bench in Bayonne, where England squeaked past France against a backdrop of boos. They were effectively understudies to Vickii Cornborough and Sarah Bern, and were still learning how to blow teams away with set-piece dominance.

But Cornborough’s retirement, coupled with a season-ending knee injury to Bern, has seen Botterman and Muir take centre stage with aplomb. While the pair have embraced a new game plan, they insist the Red Roses’ superstrength – the driving maul – is still bubbling under the surface.

“Genuinely, if we are kicking to the corner, we’ll be mauling it,” Botterman, the Saracens loosehead, tells Telegraph Sport. Muir nods, before aptly summarising: “It’s just been more of a backs’ championship.”

There is the faintest suggestion the pair’s sizable contribution to the Red Roses’ campaign – having started three out of England’s four games together – has disappeared among the highlights reel of eye-catching scores crafted by England’s zippy attack. “I feel people think it’s normal for us to get scrum penalties,” says Botterman. “It’s become expected of us. But when we get them it’s not just by chance and it’s not because the other teams are s---. It’s because we’ve done our job really well, which is when I think sometimes that recognition isn’t necessarily given to us.”

France’s scrum has a perfect record in the championship so far, but Botteman and Muir, who have retained their starting places for the Bordeaux battle, are feeling confident. The pair have been working with Nathan Catt, the RFU’s scrum pathways coach who was drafted in to help the team throughout their campaign in a radical first for the team.

“Previously, we haven’t really had a scrum coach,” says Botterman. “We’ve never actually been properly taught. So we probably haven’t been as cut-throat as we want to be. We looked at some stats this morning and France are on 100 per cent scrum success rate and we’re on 90 per cent. But we’ve gained six more penalties off scrums than they have.”

Specialist coaches in men’s rugby have become almost a given but in the women’s game – even at Test level – they are yet to be a permanent feature. It is an issue that grinds Botterman’s gears. “If you look at the men’s game, men’s teams could have upwards of 10 coaches. We tend to be stuck with a forwards coach and backs coach,” she says.

Both, however, offer glowing praise of Catt. “He’s been class,” says Muir. “We probably had a couple of teething issues in terms of figuring out what we each need to do individually. Everyone will have singular work-ons, but then it’s about how we bring that together. I feel like we’re in a good place now. I feel like it’s going to be a pretty big aspect of the game on Saturday.”

Flying Abby Dow is held up just short but Wales can't stop Maud Muir from going over for the first try of the match.#BBCRugby #SixNations pic.twitter.com/Hs1WGY4CZh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 30, 2024

At 24, Botterman is just four appearances shy of a half a century of Test caps, while 22-year-old Muir already has 29. It is scary to think the pair still have their best years ahead of them and a sign that England’s prop department is in rude health. “We’ve got growth for the future,” says Muir, the Gloucester-Hartpury tighthead who has played across the front row. “We’re at the start of our careers really, even though we’ve been in the side for quite a while now. The fact we’ve found our feet consistently starting is good.”

As the pair are whisked away for more scrum revision, Muir takes her opportunity to quote an old rugby adage: “Forwards win the games, backs decide by how many points.” For this title-chasing England side, it could hardly ring more true.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.