How the SEC power rankings look after Week 3

Alabama and Florida faced off in one of the biggest Southeastern Conference games of the year. In fact, only Florida vs. Georgia is projected to have a bigger impact on the College Football Playoff placements later this year.

Georgia took on South Carolina in the week’s other SEC matchup, but the score was a little more one-sided in that one. With half the teams in the SEC ranked in this week’s AP Poll, there was plenty of winning done in Week 3. Missouri and Tennessee bounced back after losses last week, and LSU finally looks like it’s playing up to its potential.

Arkansas and Ole Miss look stronger than most thought at the beginning of the year, and both continue to rise up the power rankings this week. Here’s how all 14 SEC teams stack up after Week 3.