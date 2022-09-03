SEC Network analyst lists K.J. Jefferson among top SEC quarterbacks

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is one of the many reasons experts are high on the Razorbacks this season.

He threw for over 2,500 yards, led the team in rushing one year ago, and scored 27 total touchdowns. This season, he plans to carry that momentum thanks to quality receiving options and an experienced offensive line.

Because of that, one SEC Network analyst has listed Jefferson among the top SEC quarterbacks ahead of the week one slate.

Jordan Rodgers, former Vanderbilt quarterback and current analyst for SEC Network, ranks Jefferson in the same tier as Mississippi State’s Will Rodgers, Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Alabama‘s Bryce Young.

The remaining four quarterbacks will face solid competition in week one, but Jefferson will have the best chance to prove just how talented he is. His squad hosts No. 22 Cincinnati on a national stage Saturday afternoon. The kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bearcats is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

