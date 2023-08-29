SEC football rankings according to ESPN’s FPI entering Week 1

The 2023 college football season got underway last weekend in Week 0 with a handful of matchups. Only one SEC team took part in Week 0 with Vanderbilt beating Hawaii in Nashville on Saturday night.

The remaining members of the SEC will get things started this Saturday in Week 1 of the season. Despite just one league member having a game under its belt, ESPN has updated its Football Power Index ahead of this weekend’s matchups.

Roll Tide Wire has already discussed the interesting rankings at the top of the conference but now we can take a look at how the FPI currently has the 14 teams ranked.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 81

Projected W/L Record: 4.3-7.7

Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 34

Projected W/L Record: 6.3-5.7

South Carolina Gamecocks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 33

Projected W/L Record: 6.0-6.0

Auburn Tigers

The Montgomery Advertiser

National FPI Ranking: 32

Projected W/L Record: 6.1-5.9

Visit Auburn Wire for more on the Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 31

Projected W/L Record: 6.3-5.8

Arkansas Razorbacks

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 28

Projected W/L Record: 6.9-5.1

Visit Razorbacks Wire for more on the Hogs

Florida Gators

Gainesville Sun

National FPI Ranking: 25

Projected W/L Record: 6.1-5.9

Visit Gators Wire for more on Florida

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 24

Projected W/L Record: 7.2-4.9

Texas A&M Aggies

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 17

Projected W/L Record: 7.3-4.8

Visit Aggies Wire for more on Texas A&M

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

National FPI Ranking: 16

Projected W/L Record: 7.6-4.5

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 15

Projected W/L Record: 7.9-4.2

Visit Vols Wire for more on Tennessee

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 4

Projected W/L Record: 9.3-2.9

Visit LSU Tigers Wire for more on LSU

Georgia Bulldogs

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 3

Projected W/L Record: 11.3-1.5

Visit UGA Wire for more on the Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National FPI Ranking: 2

Projected W/L Record: 11.0-1.7

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

[lawrence-auto-related count=4 category=1134]

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire