SEC football rankings according to ESPN’s FPI entering Week 1
The 2023 college football season got underway last weekend in Week 0 with a handful of matchups. Only one SEC team took part in Week 0 with Vanderbilt beating Hawaii in Nashville on Saturday night.
The remaining members of the SEC will get things started this Saturday in Week 1 of the season. Despite just one league member having a game under its belt, ESPN has updated its Football Power Index ahead of this weekend’s matchups.
Roll Tide Wire has already discussed the interesting rankings at the top of the conference but now we can take a look at how the FPI currently has the 14 teams ranked.
Vanderbilt Commodores
National FPI Ranking: 81
Projected W/L Record: 4.3-7.7
Missouri Tigers
National FPI Ranking: 34
Projected W/L Record: 6.3-5.7
South Carolina Gamecocks
National FPI Ranking: 33
Projected W/L Record: 6.0-6.0
Auburn Tigers
National FPI Ranking: 32
Projected W/L Record: 6.1-5.9
Visit Auburn Wire for more on the Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
National FPI Ranking: 31
Projected W/L Record: 6.3-5.8
Arkansas Razorbacks
National FPI Ranking: 28
Projected W/L Record: 6.9-5.1
Visit Razorbacks Wire for more on the Hogs
Florida Gators
National FPI Ranking: 25
Projected W/L Record: 6.1-5.9
Visit Gators Wire for more on Florida
Kentucky Wildcats
National FPI Ranking: 24
Projected W/L Record: 7.2-4.9
Texas A&M Aggies
National FPI Ranking: 17
Projected W/L Record: 7.3-4.8
Visit Aggies Wire for more on Texas A&M
Ole Miss Rebels
National FPI Ranking: 16
Projected W/L Record: 7.6-4.5
Tennessee Volunteers
National FPI Ranking: 15
Projected W/L Record: 7.9-4.2
Visit Vols Wire for more on Tennessee
LSU Tigers
National FPI Ranking: 4
Projected W/L Record: 9.3-2.9
Visit LSU Tigers Wire for more on LSU
Georgia Bulldogs
National FPI Ranking: 3
Projected W/L Record: 11.3-1.5
Visit UGA Wire for more on the Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
National FPI Ranking: 2
Projected W/L Record: 11.0-1.7
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.
[lawrence-auto-related count=4 category=1134]