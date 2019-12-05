SEC Championship Game: Where the stars came from

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

The SEC Championship Game is a battle between two recruiting juggernauts. Here are key players on each side and how we liked them out of high school.

LSU

The skinny: Burrow committed to Ohio State during the spring of his junior year over Maryland and Iowa State. He served as a back-up to J.T. Barrett and then lost the starting job to Dwayne Haskins before deciding to transfer to LSU.



After an average first season in Baton Rouge, Burrow has surprised everyone this fall by become the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. Passing for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdown passes, while completing passes at a 78.3 percent clip, Burrow has the Tigers’ offense producing at an extremely high level.

Farrell’s take: Burrow was a mid-range three-star out of Ohio who had good size but was erratic with his accuracy and mechanics. He did everything well but nothing great, so to see him emerge as such a dominant passer all these years later is fun.

The skinny: Due to academic issues, Jefferson’s recruitment never fully took off. But with two older brothers having played at LSU, the Tigers were always the firm leader. So when he was finally able to get his academics in order, a commitment happened in late June, several months after his Signing Day. With Burrow having a Heisman-level season, Jefferson, with 81 receptions for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase (see below) are both taking advantage.

Farrell’s take: Jefferson was a late throw-in for the LSU class because of academic issues and many schools backed off. The Tigers were very smart in believing in him and he’s shown that he was very underrated coming out of high school. A two-star who is playing like a four-star at least and a huge key to the LSU offense.

The skinny: There was plenty of drama during Chase’s recruiting process, which included commitments to Kansas and Florida, and near commitments to TCU and Auburn, before he finally committed and signed with the in-state Tigers on National Signing Day.



After a promising, yet somewhat uneventful, true freshman season in Baton Rouge, Chase has become the big play receiver many expected this fall. Having totaled 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns on 70 receptions, he is poised to be one of the top players in the country in 2020.

Farrell’s take: A tall, rangy and skinny wide receiver with great ball skills and speed, Chase was ranked in the national top 75 for a reason and we are seeing why. He’s a home run hitter and he and Jefferson are a tough duo to check.

