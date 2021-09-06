Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: FOX

Seattle (0-0) vs Indianapolis (0-0) Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

The quarterback play on Seattle’s side of the ball should be a wee bit stronger – to be nice about it.

While Carson Wentz is trying to get back from a foot injury – and coming off of Covid protocol as he decides whether or not he’s going to be vaccinated – Russell Wilson should come out hot right away.

The Colt secondary is solid, but Wilson averaged close to 300 passing yards per game to start last season and should come out roaring.

The Seahawks have to keep things moving, D up against Jonathan Taylor, and keep the mistakes to a minimum. Make the Colt passing game try to win this, and …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Yeah, the mistakes by Seattle.

Will the Seahawks get the red hot Wilson who started 2020, or will they get the version who sputtered late for an offense that couldn’t overcome turnovers throughout last year?

The Indianapolis defense needs to find a pass rush – new draft pick Kwity Paye was brought in to help that – but overall the D that was so good at taking the ball away and holding up against the run should hold its own.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Just how much will he be used in the passing game and just how strong is he around the goal line? The gameplan will revolve around him thanks to the question marks with the Colt air attack, and he has to be ready to handle the workload. He’ll produce, but it’s Week 1 in a LONG season. If he’s on your fantasy team, you don’t want the 30 touch game right away.

What’s Going To Happen

Both defenses have concerns and issues, but Indianapolis won’t get enough big plays to overcome two home runs from the Seattle attack.

It’ll be a fun, interesting game with Taylor hitting 100 yards and taking control at times, but …

Russell. One former Badger will outplay another.

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Seattle 24, Indianapolis 20

Seattle -2.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

