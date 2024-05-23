Seattle Mariners add RHP Eduardo Salazar off waivers from Dodgers

For the second time in as many days, the Seattle Mariners made a move to add to the depth of their bullpen.

The Mariners claimed right-handed pitcher Eduardo Salazar off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and designated left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta for assignment.

Salazar will report to Triple-A Tacoma

Salazar has made nine career appearances in the majors with the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds with all nine coming out of the bullpen. He has a 1-0 record with a 6.91 ERA with seven walks and eight strikeouts in 14 ⅓ innings pitched. He has plenty of starting experience in the minor leagues as well with 83 of his 148 appearances coming in starts. He made his MLB debut last season with the Reds on May 24.

Salazar tosses two innings for the Dodgers on May 15 with one unearned run allowed on three hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

Peralta has made 12 appearances this season with Triple-A Tacoma, posting an 0-1 record and a 9.24 ERA in 12 ⅔ innings pitched.

The Mariners also made a trade on Wednesday to acquire right-hander reliever Mike Baumann and minor league catcher Michael Pérez in exchange for minor league catcher Blake Hunt. Baumann made his Seattle debut against the New York Yankees on Thursday, pitching ⅔ of an inning with two walks.

