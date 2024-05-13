Season ticket membership deposit opens for A’s 2025 season in West Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — Just a month after the Athletics announced their move to Sutter Health Park starting in 2025, the park has begun offering membership deposits for the A’s inaugural season in West Sacramento.

Clicking on “Join the A’s List” on the team’s page on the Sutter Health Park website brings visitors to an online shopping cart with the option to purchase a 2025 A’s Membership Deposit for $100.

According to the park’s website, the deposit will go towards a single seat deposit for a “Season Ticket Membership.”

It is unclear if purchasers of the deposit are able to pick their seats at the time of purchase and when clicking on the ‘show map’ option only the Sutter Health Park logo is displayed.

This is the first time since the announcement of the relocation from Oakland to West Sacramento that either the A’s or Sutter Health Park have provided an option to put money down on a membership.

Initial opportunities from the two organizations allowed fans to enter their name and email for the A’s List in order to stay up-to-date on season ticket developments.

The A’s will begin playing in West Sacramento in 2025 and remain in the Sacramento area through at least 2027 as they wait for a stadium to be built in Las Vegas.

