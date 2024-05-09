'It's a season the fans are probably going to remember for life'

[Getty Images]

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour spoke to BBC Radio Sussex at the club's player of the year awards about his second season on the south coast: "We've had a really good season. We've had a lot of injuries which has played a big part, people have had to step up and be counted.

"Europe was an amazing adventure and we want to do that again. There's so many positives from this season

"The fans have been everywhere, it's a season they're probably going to remember for life. We want to return the favour by winning games, three games left and we want to finish strong for them.

"I've enjoyed this season a lot, I've played with more confidence. I've learnt a lot about myself, so for me it's been a real joy to put on a Brighton shirt every week and know I'm in the starting eleven to give my best.

"We know if we win these three games it could be a totally different end to the season."

On the Euros in the summer, Gilmour added: "I'm really excited, It's going to be a special moment out in Germany. To say you've played in the opening game against Germany would be a very special thing."