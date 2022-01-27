Sean Payton's future, why head coach hirings are slow & conference championship preview

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday by announcing he would be, "stepping away," from the franchise and, at least temporarily, from the head coaching ranks.

Charles Robinson is joined by The Ringer's Kevin Clark to react to the news that one of the league's best coaches was suddenly a free agent. Beyond the Dallas Cowboys, who have been rumored to be interested in Payton for years, what other teams could be interested in bringing in the Super Bowl winning coach?

Later in the show, Charles & Kevin chat about why many of the head coach openings have remained vacant weeks into January. Is it a bad thing that this process is moving at a seemingly slower pace than previous years? Also, what can the NFL learn from other leagues around the world when it comes to hiring the head coach?

Finally, the guys spend the second half of the show diving into the two conference title games coming up this Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

