Sean Payton reveals Broncos’ reasoning for signing RB Samaje Perine

The Denver Broncos made Samaje Perine a priority during free agency, signing him to a two-year, $7.5 million contract in March.

Denver signed Perine despite already having Javonte Williams on the roster. It wasn’t a surprising move, though, given that Williams is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Perine will be a capable fill-in starter if Williams is sidelined early in the season, and there will be snaps for both RBs when they are healthy.

“We signed him because we knew he was durable and reliable,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Perine during rookie minicamp last week. “He played on first and second down and he played quite a bit of third down, if you really look at the snaps for Cincinnati.

“We felt like we got another solid runner — you guys have been around him — who’s built in a strong way. There are a lot of things he does well. When we signed him, there was still uncertainty [at the position]. I was taught a long time ago to stack them up at that position. It’s a tough position in our league.”

Perine rushed 95 times for 394 yards and two touchdowns last season while adding 38 receptions for 287 yards and four more scores as a receiver out of the backfield. He played in 16 games with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning two starts.

Perine will start if Williams misses time in 2023, and the two running backs will likely rotate backfield snaps when they are both healthy.

