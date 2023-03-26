Longtime Sean Payton assistant coach Joe Vitt is coming out of retirement to work for Payton again.

The Broncos have announced their full coaching staff for 2023, and Vitt’s name was a surprise on the list, as senior defensive assistant.

Vitt coached on Payton’s staff in New Orleans from 2006 to 2016, including as interim head coach in 2012 while Payton was suspended for the Saints’ Bountygate scandal.

The 68-year-old Vitt got his start as an assistant on the Baltimore Colts’ staff in 1979 and has also coached with the Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, Dolphins and Jets.

Other new names on the Broncos’ staff include Jamar Cain as Pass Rush Specialist, Addison Lynch as Defensive Quality Control, Lou Ayeni as Running Backs Coach, Davis Webb as Quarterbacks Coach, Austin King as Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Zack Grossi as Offensive Quality Control, Logan Kilgore as Offensive Quality Control, Favian Upshaw as Offensive Quality Control, Isaac Shewmaker as Defensive Quality Control and Shaun Snee as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Sean Payton hires Joe Vitt out of retirement as assistant coach on Broncos’ staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk