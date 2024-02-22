Sean McVay: We'll connect with Stetson Bennett "at the appropriate time"

Just over a month ago, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was unsure if 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett would return to the team in 2024.

Speaking to reporters in a Thursday video conference, McVay didn't seem to have much more clarity on Bennett's status.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, McVay said the Rams will "connect with" Bennett "at the appropriate time."

"And you figure out, 'All right, where are you at?' And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?" McVay added.

Bennett, 26, was placed on the non-football injury/illness list just after the start of the 2023 regular season. The quarterback did not appear in a game as a rookie.

The Rams turned to Carson Wentz midseason to be Matthew Stafford's backup and could have interest in bringing him back for the same role next season.