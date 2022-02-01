Sean McVay shares injury updates on Tyler Higbee and Taylor Rapp

Tyler Higbee left Sunday’s NFC title game with a knee injury after playing just 14 snaps. He was in obvious pain after the injury occurred and was ruled out for the rest of the night in the third quarter.

Sean McVay provided an update on Higbee Monday night in speaking with reporters, revealing that the tight end has a sprained MCL. McVay said the Rams are “working through some different avenues” and are going to do everything they can to have him ready to play against the Bengals less than two weeks from now.

McVay also said Taylor Rapp, who’s been out since suffering a concussion in week 18, is turning the corner in a positive way as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol. Nick Scott and Eric Weddle have done a great job filling in for Rapp and Jordan Fuller at safety, but getting Rapp back would help with the depth.