Sean McVay doesn't know whether Stetson Bennett will be with the Rams in 2024

Last April, the Rams used a fourth-round pick on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Just after the start of the regular season, the Rams put Bennett on the non-football injury/illness list, ending his rookie season.

In his end-of-season press conference, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked whether he expects Bennett to be with the team in 2024.

“You know, I don’t know that," McVay said. "I think that's a conversation for another time. I think he's doing better, but I wouldn't be in a position to answer that accurately right now. That's probably a long way away from me being able to answer that.”

The Rams have never disclosed the reason for Bennett's placement on NFI. The photo attached to this post comes from a November 11, 2023 game between Mississippi and Georgia.

Bennett, 26, is under contract with the Rams through 2026. He signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract tied to his draft position.