Seahawks vs. Steelers Gameday Info: How to watch, listen or stream preseason Week 1
The Seahawks kick off their preseason schedule later today against the Steelers.
Here is all the info you need to follow along live.
Preseason Week 1 Game information:
What: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)
When: Saturday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m. PT
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Watch: The game will be broadcast locally on King (NBC/5 Seattle) as well as nationally on NFL Network.
Why: Seattle and Pittsburgh both have a robust QB competition going on. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are competing to succeed Russell Wilson as the Seahawks’ starter. Meanwhile, there’s a three-man race in Pittsburgh to replace the retired Ben Roesthlisberger between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Streaming:
Gamepass is now called NFL+. You can stream preseason games there or watch on FuboTV (try it for free).
Seahawks Wire will be posting content throughout the game and a lot more analysis to come after it’s over.
