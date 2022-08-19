Seahawks vs. Bears: Studs and duds from preseason Week 2

The Seahawks played about as ugly as they ever have under Pete Carroll in last night’s 27-11 loss to the Bears. It’s only a preseason game, though and we saw more positive flashes from important young players on the team.

Here are some studs and duds from this week’s preseason game.

Stud: RT Abe Lucas

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The most encouraging tape to come out of last night’s loss was in the trenches, where Seattle’s young linemen shined for a second straight week. The offensive line in general held up well in pass protection and right tackle Abe Lucas served up some more pancake blocks after dominating in his debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Goodness @Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas rolling one up!!!! pic.twitter.com/q3KPCu4wBk — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 19, 2022

Dud: LT Charles Cross

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It was a notably less fruitful night for Lucas’ fellow rookie anchoring the other side of the offensive line. While left tackle Charles Cross had some good pass blocking reps he also committed five penalties against Chicago, including four false starts that effectively sank any chance for the offense to get a rhythm going.

Stud: The running backs

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever else happens with this roster, Seattle doesn’t have to worry about not having enough depth in the backfield. Even without top-two options Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker, the running backs continued to ball out. On the ground Travis Homer and Darwin Thompson led the way, combining for 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 11 attempts. Thompson had the play of the night by hurdling a defender, providing a rare spark on offense.

In the passing game DeeJay Dallas was the most productive receiver, totaling 52 yards on four catches. It’s a low bar but right now Dallas might have to be considered the team’s preseason MVP among the skill players.

Story continues

Dud: The wide receivers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s usually not a good sign when a running back leads your receiving attack, and it was indicative of an atrocious night from Seattle’s wide receiver corps. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett only getting a handful of snaps early on this group struggled mightily. Drops were an issue for several different receivers, but the worst work came from Aaron Fuller and Bo Melton, who only managed to catch seven of their 21 total targets.

Stud: CB Coby Bryant

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

On defense it was another pretty forgettable performance for the Seahawks. However, a couple players in the secondary had their moments. Rookie Coby Bryant appears to be comfortable playing the nickel spot and he tallied a couple of pass breakups, including one in the end zone.

Rookie Coby Bryant with a nice PBU at the goal line. @Seahawks 📺: #CHIvsSEA on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/duqkxIEtbt pic.twitter.com/yTN965iLm5 — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2022

Dud: DB Marquise Blair

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Not everyone on the back end of the defense had such a strong night. Nickel-turned-safety Marquise Blair was totally out of sync, missing at least four tackles by one account and adding an unnecessary roughness penalty to boot. Blair’s roster spot could be in danger if Josh Jones continues to perform well in the absence of starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

[listicle id=92550]

1

1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire