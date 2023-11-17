Seahawks sign Jason Peters to active roster

The Seahawks are signing offensive tackle Jason Peters from the practice squad to the active roster, his representation, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced on social media.

The move was expected with Peters out of elevations.

He has played 98 snaps the past three weeks, splitting time with starter Stone Forsythe at right tackle. Peters also has worked at guard in practice.

Starting offensive tackle Abraham Lucas could be out again Sunday. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury.