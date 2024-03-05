Seahawks to release Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly

Safety Jamal Adams' time is up in Seattle.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks will release Adams. Adams joined the Seahawks in a 2020 trade with the Jets that saw two first-round picks go back to the AFC East club and he signed a lucrative extension with the team the next year.

Adams was a second-team All-Pro in his first season with Seattle, but his play slipped in his second season and only played 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Pelissero reports that the team will also release safety Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly as they get their house in order for their first season with new head coach Mike MacDonald. Diggs made three Pro Bowls in his first three full seasons with the team and Dissly had 127 catches for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns in his six seasons with the team.

The Diggs and Dissly moves clear nearly $18 million in cap space while Adams' departure will save them $7.3 million as a pre-June 1 cut. If it's designated as a post-June 1 cut, they will see $17 million in savings, but they won't be able to use the added space in the early stages of free agency.