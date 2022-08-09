Seahawks release first unofficial depth chart ahead of 2022 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Penny Hart
    Penny Hart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Seahawks will play their first game of the 2022 season later this week, visiting the Steelers for the first of their three preseason contests.

The team has released its first unofficial depth chart of the year. Here’s how it looks, per Mike Dugar at the Athletic.

Offense

QB

Geno Smith

Drew Lock

Jacob Eason

RB

Rashaad Penny

Ken Waker

Travis Homer

DeeJay Dallas

Josh Johnson

Darwin Thompson

WR

DK Metcalf

Marquise Goodwin

Cody Thompson

Aaron Fuller

Dareke Young

Deontez Alexander

WR

Tyler Lockett

Freddie Swain

Dee Eskridge

Penny Hart

Cade Johnson

Bo Melton

Kevin Kassis

TE

Noah Fant

Will Dissly

Colby Parkinson

Tyler Mabry

Cade Brewer

FB

Nick Bellore

LT

Charles Cross

Stone Forsythe

Liam Ryan

LG

Damien Lewis

Greg Eiland

C

Austin Blythe

Kyle Fuller

Dakoda Shepley

RG

Gabe Jackson

Phil Haynes

Shamarious Gilmore

Eric Wilson

RT

Jake Curhan

Abe Lucas

Keenan Forbes

Defense

OLB

Uchenna Nwosu

Boye Mafe

Joshua Onujiogu

DE

Shelby Harris

Quinton Jefferson

Jarrod Hewitt

Antonio Valentino

NT

Al Woods

Bryan Mone

Matt Gotel

Antonio Valentino

DE

Poona Ford

L.J. Collier

Myles Adams

OLB

Darrell Taylor

Alton Robinson

Aaron Donkor

ILB

Jordyn Brooks

Nick Bellore

Lakiem Williams

Joel Dublanko

ILB

Cody Barton

Iggy Iyiegbuniwe

Tanner Muse

Vi Jones

LCB

Sidney Jones

Coby Bryant

Justin Coleman

RCB

Artie Burns

Tariq Woolen

Michael Jackson

Josh Valentine-Turner

SS

Jamal Adams

Ryan Neal

Ugo Amadi

Bubba Bolden

Deontai Williams

FS

Quandre Diggs

Josh Jones

Marquise Blair

Joey Blount

Scott Nelson

Special teams

K

Jason Myers

P

Michael Dickson

H

Michael Dickson

PR

Freddie Swain

Dee Eskridge

KR

DeeJay Dallas

Ken Walker

LS

Tyler Ott

Related

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories