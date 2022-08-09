Seahawks release first unofficial depth chart ahead of 2022 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Penny HartLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Seahawks will play their first game of the 2022 season later this week, visiting the Steelers for the first of their three preseason contests.
The team has released its first unofficial depth chart of the year. Here’s how it looks, per Mike Dugar at the Athletic.
Offense
QB
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
Jacob Eason
RB
Rashaad Penny
Ken Waker
Travis Homer
DeeJay Dallas
Josh Johnson
Darwin Thompson
WR
DK Metcalf
Marquise Goodwin
Cody Thompson
Aaron Fuller
Dareke Young
Deontez Alexander
WR
Tyler Lockett
Freddie Swain
Dee Eskridge
Penny Hart
Cade Johnson
Bo Melton
Kevin Kassis
TE
Noah Fant
Will Dissly
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Mabry
Cade Brewer
FB
Nick Bellore
LT
Charles Cross
Stone Forsythe
Liam Ryan
LG
Damien Lewis
Greg Eiland
C
Austin Blythe
Kyle Fuller
Dakoda Shepley
RG
Gabe Jackson
Phil Haynes
Shamarious Gilmore
Eric Wilson
RT
Jake Curhan
Abe Lucas
Keenan Forbes
Defense
OLB
Uchenna Nwosu
Boye Mafe
Joshua Onujiogu
DE
Shelby Harris
Quinton Jefferson
Jarrod Hewitt
Antonio Valentino
NT
Al Woods
Bryan Mone
Matt Gotel
Antonio Valentino
DE
Poona Ford
L.J. Collier
Myles Adams
OLB
Darrell Taylor
Alton Robinson
Aaron Donkor
ILB
Jordyn Brooks
Nick Bellore
Lakiem Williams
Joel Dublanko
ILB
Cody Barton
Iggy Iyiegbuniwe
Tanner Muse
Vi Jones
LCB
Sidney Jones
Coby Bryant
Justin Coleman
RCB
Artie Burns
Tariq Woolen
Michael Jackson
Josh Valentine-Turner
SS
Jamal Adams
Ryan Neal
Ugo Amadi
Bubba Bolden
Deontai Williams
FS
Quandre Diggs
Josh Jones
Marquise Blair
Joey Blount
Scott Nelson
Special teams
K
Jason Myers
P
Michael Dickson
H
Michael Dickson
PR
Freddie Swain
Dee Eskridge
KR
DeeJay Dallas
Ken Walker
LS
Tyler Ott
Related
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game