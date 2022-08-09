Seahawks release first unofficial depth chart ahead of 2022 season

The Seahawks will play their first game of the 2022 season later this week, visiting the Steelers for the first of their three preseason contests.

The team has released its first unofficial depth chart of the year. Here’s how it looks, per Mike Dugar at the Athletic.

Offense

QB Geno Smith Drew Lock Jacob Eason RB Rashaad Penny Ken Waker Travis Homer DeeJay Dallas Josh Johnson Darwin Thompson WR DK Metcalf Marquise Goodwin Cody Thompson Aaron Fuller Dareke Young Deontez Alexander WR Tyler Lockett Freddie Swain Dee Eskridge Penny Hart Cade Johnson Bo Melton Kevin Kassis TE Noah Fant Will Dissly Colby Parkinson Tyler Mabry Cade Brewer FB Nick Bellore LT Charles Cross Stone Forsythe Liam Ryan LG Damien Lewis Greg Eiland C Austin Blythe Kyle Fuller Dakoda Shepley RG Gabe Jackson Phil Haynes Shamarious Gilmore Eric Wilson RT Jake Curhan Abe Lucas Keenan Forbes

Defense

OLB Uchenna Nwosu Boye Mafe Joshua Onujiogu DE Shelby Harris Quinton Jefferson Jarrod Hewitt Antonio Valentino NT Al Woods Bryan Mone Matt Gotel Antonio Valentino DE Poona Ford L.J. Collier Myles Adams OLB Darrell Taylor Alton Robinson Aaron Donkor ILB Jordyn Brooks Nick Bellore Lakiem Williams Joel Dublanko ILB Cody Barton Iggy Iyiegbuniwe Tanner Muse Vi Jones LCB Sidney Jones Coby Bryant Justin Coleman RCB Artie Burns Tariq Woolen Michael Jackson Josh Valentine-Turner SS Jamal Adams Ryan Neal Ugo Amadi Bubba Bolden Deontai Williams FS Quandre Diggs Josh Jones Marquise Blair Joey Blount Scott Nelson

Special teams

K Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Freddie Swain Dee Eskridge KR DeeJay Dallas Ken Walker LS Tyler Ott

