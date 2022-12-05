Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III jams ankle in win over Rams

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a hit to the running game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when starter Kenneth Walker III sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ultimately ruled out of the matchup.

“He jammed his ankle and just couldn’t get back out there and get going again,” coach Pete Carroll said of Walker’s condition. “He showed he was ready to go and all, but he just couldn’t get back out, so we’ll have to see what that means.”

Due to the type of injury Walker was dealing with, Carroll said it would be difficult to predict exactly when he could return to action.

“I can’t tell you, because it’s not an ankle sprain, he jammed it, so I’m not quite sure what to tell you right now,” Carroll explained. “We don’t know.”

DeeJay Dallas, who also injured his ankle on Sunday, and Tony Jones Jr. were able to share time and finish the game.

