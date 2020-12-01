Seahawks RB Chris Carson scores his 1st TD since returning from injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson finally stepped on the football field on a game day for the first time since Oct. 25. Cleared to finally play in Week 12 after nursing a foot injury, Carson made the most of his appearance against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

On Monday night, Carson scored his first rushing touchdown since his return when he punched one in for 16 yards in the second quarter of action. The scoring drive went seven plays for 66 yards in 3:58 and gave the Seahawks the 14-0 lead over the Eagles.

Seattle is hoping to have a healthy Carson – and Carlos Hyde – as the Seahawks made a serious push for the postseason.

Here’s Carson’s Week 12 TD.

Related