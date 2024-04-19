Seahawks NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Seattle's draft picks for every round

After missing the playoffs last season, the Seahawks chose to move on from Pete Carroll, who had been Seattle's head coach since 2010. The Seahawks reached the postseason in 10 of Carroll's 14 years in charge, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in the 2013 season. Seattle named 36-year-old Mike Macdonald as the new head coach, with Macdonald coming over from Baltimore, where he spent the last two seasons as the Ravens' defensive coordinator.

Macdonald could look to revamp the defense, which was 3rd-worst in the NFL last season after allowing more than 370 yards per game. They gave up 138.4 rushing yards per game, the 2nd-most in the league in 2023.

Seattle does not have a second round pick in this year's draft. That pick was traded to the Giants last October as part of the deal for DL Leonard Williams, who signed a new three-year, $64.5 million contract with the Seahawks in March. Seattle also sent their third and fifth round picks to Washington in exchange for QB Sam Howell, with the Seahawks also receiving fourth and sixth round picks from the Commanders.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 16

Round 3: No. 81 (from NO through DEN)

Round 4: No. 102 (from WAS)

Round 4: No. 118

Round 6: No. 179 (from WAS)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 7: No. 235

