Seahawks met with free agent wide receiver Chase Claypool

The Seattle Seahawks already have the top wide receiver room in the NFL. However, they never stop looking for more talent and they’re considering one of the more interesting free agents at the position.

According to Howard Balzer, Seattle reported a visit with former Dolphins, Bears and Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Seahawks reported a visit with Dolphins UFA WR Chase Claypool. Still not many sniffs for FA WRs Tyler Boyd and DJ Chark. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) April 9, 2024

Claypool (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) played his college ball at Notre Dame, where he totaled 150 catches, 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns. After that Pittsburgh selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Claypool spent about three years with the Steelers before they traded him to the Bears, then another two seasons there before he was traded again, this time to the Dolphins. All together, he has appeared in 58 career regular season games, totaling over 2,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, the vast majority of his production came in his rookie season when he racked up 873 yards and nine scores. Since then his numbers have fallen off a cliff.

If Claypool signs he would most likely project as the team’s fifth or sixth option at the wide receiver position.

