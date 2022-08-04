Seahawks legend Lofa Tatupu thinks this uniform concept looks awesome

About a dozen NFL teams will be sporting throwback jerseys and alternate helmets during the 2022 season. The Seattle Seahawks won’t be one of them, but the team has been hinting at a return to the classic 80s in the near future.

Fans and even some former players are eager to see those bold colors back in action. For one, Seattle’s legendary linebacker Lofa Tatupu thinks this throwback-inspired Seahawks uniform concept looks awesome on DK Metcalf.

these look awesome right? https://t.co/yhgPvrp7Nx — Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) August 3, 2022

Related

DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor scuffle at Seahawks practice

List

Seahawks 2022 training camp: 7 takeaways from Wednesday's practice

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire