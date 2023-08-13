Seahawks injury updates: Ken Walker, Olu Oluwatimi, Dee Eskridge, more

The Seattle Seahawks held another training camp practice yesterday, two days removed from their first preseason game of the year, a 24-13 victory over the non-division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Pete Carroll gave some injury updates after practice. Here’s what we learned plus a few takeaways from the beat reporters.

RB Ken Walker

Good news: starting running back Ken Walker returned to practice yesterday, although he’s not at full-speed just yet. Walker participated in individual drills but not team drills.

CB Riq Woolen

More good news: Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen is also getting closer to his return. He was activated from the PUP list a week ago and on Sunday he started doing team drills again.

Seahawks RB Ken Walker III returned to practice today. He’d been out since the first day of training camp (groin). Here he was in a position drill. Didn’t see him do any team stuff. Also, CB Riq Woolen returned to team drills, which he hadn’t done since coming off PUP last week. pic.twitter.com/VfRdBD2l5g — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 12, 2023

C Olu Oluwatimi

Rookie center Olu Oluwatimi had a strong preseason debut on Thursday night, allowing zero pressures during his time on the field. However, coach Carroll says he now has a minor elbow issue.

Pete Carroll today on Seahawks' center competition: "I thought it worked out well for us. All 3 guys got playing time. Evan (Brown) did a nice job of getting us started, and Olu (Oluwatimi) did well. He did just fine. Unfortunately, he’s got a little something in his elbow…" — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2023

WR Cade Johnson

The worst injury Seattle suffered on Thursday night was wide receiver Cade Johnson’s, who had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. Johnson has a concussion, but Carroll says he’s doing much better and doesn’t have anything else going on aside from that.

Seahawks WR Cade Johnson is doing "much better," Pete Carroll said. Still no sign of any issues beyond a concussion. Johnson was taken off the field on a stretcher Friday and taken to Harborview to be evaluated for head and neck injuries. Team said yesterday he'd been discharged. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 12, 2023

WR Dee Eskridge

It wouldn’t be an injury update without Dee Eskridge on the list. Seattle’s former second-round pick suffered a “twisted knee” on the opening kickoff against Minnesota, which has turned out to be a “legit sprain.” Carroll says Eskridge could be out for a few weeks.

Pete Carroll today saying Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge has a "legit" sprain" in his knee. Could be out "a few weeks." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2023

Pete Carroll also told reporters after practice on Sunday that inside linebackers Jon Rhattigan (elbow) and Devin Bush (swollen knee) did not practice yesterday due to minor issues of their own.

