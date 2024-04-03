Seahawks hire Joey Laine as VP of football administration
The Seahawks have added to their front office.
Seattle announced on Wednesday that the club has hired Joey Laine to be the team's new vice president of football administration.
Laine heads to Seattle after serving as Green Bay's salary cap analyst. He also previously worked with the Bears as the team’s chief contract negotiator.
Laine will replace Matt Thomas, who recently departed the organization after spending 11 years with the Seahawks.