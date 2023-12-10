Seahawks hint at Smith's status vs. 49ers with latest roster move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers could be facing Drew Lock when the Seahawks enter Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Seattle elevated practice squad quarterback Sean Mannion to the main roster on Saturday in light of Geno Smith's midweek groin injury, which could sideline him for the pivotal NFC West clash.

If Smith isn't able to play, Mannion, 31, would serve as the backup to Drew Lock. Lock, a former high second-round pick by Denver in 2019, has not started a game in 2023 but made two appearances. In those games, Lock completed four of 12 passes for 66 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

In San Francisco's 31-13 road win versus Seattle on Thanksgiving, Smith completed 18 of 27 passes for 180 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked six times for a loss of 48 yards.

Smith's apparent injury comes at a costly time for Seattle, as it desperately needs a win to stay in the divisional race instead of dropping to 6-7. The Seahawks also will be without linebacker Frank Clark (personal), while linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) and running backs Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) all are questionable.

Along with Mannion, Seattle also elevated linebacker Patrick O'Connell, presumably for depth amid the Clark and Brooks situations.

But San Francisco will be without some key players, too. Defensive end Arik Armstead (foot, knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and wideout/returner Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) all have been ruled out.

Guard Spencer Buford (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring) all are doubtful.

