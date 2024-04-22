Seahawks high on Sam Howell, expected to bypass QBs in 2024 NFL draft

Seahawks general manager John Schneider likes to talk about drafting quarterbacks every year, which is what the Packers front office would have taught him when he was coming up as an executive. However, in practice Seattle has mostly avoided drafting quarterbacks and seems to strongly prefer players with pro experience over rookies at this spot.

The 2024 NFL draft offers a deep and strong class of QBs. However, the latest buzz coming via Adam Schefter at ESPN suggests they won’t be picking one because they feel comfortable with Sam Howell backing up Geno Smith. Here’s what Schefter is hearing regarding Seattle.

“With regards to Penix, though, it should be pointed out that the Seahawks are high on quarterback Sam Howell, whom they traded for last month, and feel he offers some unique advantages. The 23-year-old Howell started 18 NFL games for the Commanders, is the same age as Penix (and Daniels) and is one year younger than Bo Nix (Oregon). Macdonald and the Seahawks feel they have invested in their future at the position with a player who already has game experience. Bypassing a quarterback also would be consistent with Seattle and continue an odd trend for the franchise.”

This does make sense on some levels, especially considering Howell’s age compared to most of the ’24 quarterbacks. The Seahawks also have a very solid starter in Geno Smith, who seems to be getting better with age rather than declining.

Then again, we have to remember that teams gain exactly nothing from even suggesting their plans to a reporter – especially with three days to go before the draft. Also, history shows the team rarely if ever goes with the conventional wisdom about what they’re planning. Seattle has also met with several QBs, including JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler.

Our best guess is that they would like to take a quarterback but won’t force it. If Michael Penix is still on the board at No. 16 overall or Rattler at 81 then they will at least strongly consider it.

However, the real focus of this draft should be at the line of scrimmage, which is where the biggest gulf is between Seattle and potential Super Bowl teams. Last season they were dominated on both sides of the line by every contender they played with the exception of Detroit.

Over the years Green Bay has proven there’s value in the long run in drafting quarterbacks before you need them. However, the quickest path back to the playoffs for this team right now is building up those offensive and defensive lines.

