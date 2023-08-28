Seahawks cut five more players, including Jalen McKenzie

The Seahawks waived five players Monday, reducing their roster to 78 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline to establish a 53-player roster.

The team announced the departures of cornerback Arquon Bush, tight end Griffin Hebert, receiver Tyjon Lindsey, tackle Jalen McKenzie and tackle Liam Ryan. Those moves come on the heels of Seattle waiving seven players Sunday.

Bush, Hebert and Lindsey are undrafted rookies, while Ryan signed with Seattle last year as an undrafted free agent. Ryan spent time on the practice squad last season.

McKenzie, the son of longtime NFL executive and former Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, also went undrafted in 2022 and spent time on Seattle's practice squad.