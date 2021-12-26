Seahawks, Bears preparing for legitimate snow game in Seattle
Today’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears is shaping up to be a legitimate snow game.
Take a look at this clip from Fox this morning on the scene at Lumen Field.
The forecast is calling for anywhere between three and five inches of snow.
A band of heavier snow has setup from northern Snohomish County south into the Seattle metro area and over into the Kitsap Peninsula. Snow accumulations of 3-5" are likely in this area this morning with locally higher total possible. #wawx pic.twitter.com/yvwUTYyIU0
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 26, 2021
At kickoff time it will be around 23 degrees with winds up to 12mph.
Sounds like circumstances for some good old-fashioned establishing of the run. The team’s pass/run ratio has been inconsistent at best mostly in 2021, though. Coach Pete Carroll has lamented not running the ball more on more than one occasion.
Seattle’s rushing attack is currently being led by Rashaad Penny, who had a breakout game against the Texans two weeks ago but only got 11 carries and 39 yards against the Rams. DeeJay Dallas has become the backup option.
