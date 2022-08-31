Seahawks awarded two players off waivers after cut-down day

Per the NFL wire, the Seahawks were awarded two players off waivers: DB Isaiah Dunn (Jets) and DE Darryl Johnson (Panthers). Dunn (6-0, 193) played in 12 games last season with the Jets. Johnson (6-6, 250) has two sacks in 34 career games with Buffalo and Carolina. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2022

The Seahawks have been awarded two players off waivers, according to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN.

Defensive back Isaiah Dunn (six-foot, 193 pounds) was claimed from the Jets. He played his college ball at Oregon State and went undrafted. He played 12 games with the Jets last season, totaling eight tackles and two pass breakups.

Seattle also claimed defenive end Darryl Johnson from the Panthers. He was picked in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Bills and played 31 games in Buffalo, but earning no starts. Last season he appeared in three games with Carolina, playing a total of 50 snaps.

