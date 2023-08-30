Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker: 4 players reported so far

Tim Weaver
The Seattle Seahawks waived or released a total of 37 players over the last couple days as they cut their roster down to regular season size. Odds are several of them will wind up back with the team this year as part of the practice squad. In fact, four names have already been reported to be rejoining the team.

Here’s where we will be tracking reports of practice squad signings for the Seahawks.

WR Easop Winston Jr.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
OLB Levi Bell

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
LB Patrick O'Connell

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
S Ty Okada

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
