Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker: 4 players reported so far

The Seattle Seahawks waived or released a total of 37 players over the last couple days as they cut their roster down to regular season size. Odds are several of them will wind up back with the team this year as part of the practice squad. In fact, four names have already been reported to be rejoining the team.

Here’s where we will be tracking reports of practice squad signings for the Seahawks.

WR Easop Winston Jr.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

WR Easop Winston Jr is coming back to the Seahawks on the practice squad, I’m told — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 30, 2023

OLB Levi Bell

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Hearing OLB/DE Levi Bell is coming back to the Seahawks on the practice squad as well. Bell led Seattle in QB pressures and QB hits in the preseason. Did a little bit of everything playing on the edge, interior and fullback. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 30, 2023

LB Patrick O'Connell

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seahawks are re-signing LB Patrick O'Connell to their practice squad, a source tells me. O'Connell, a UDFA from Montana, was waived by Seattle yesterday. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023

S Ty Okada

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are re-signing S Ty Okada to their practice squad, a source tells me. Okada, a UDFA from Montana State, was part of Seattle's cuts yesterday and cleared waivers. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire