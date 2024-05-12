Script flipped again as Rays are pounded by Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays had plenty of reasons to feel good when they walked out of Tropicana Field on Saturday evening.

They’d beaten the Yankees soundly. Their two most dynamic offensive players, Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz, had their most productive games of the season. And they had regained the momentum they built in winning five straight to start their homestand.

Then they came back Sunday and had a bad day at work, losing to the Yankees 10-6.

Rays pitchers gave up five homers, including three to the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters. Arozarena and Diaz were a combined 2-for-7 with two walks and a hit by pitch. Both hits, a Diaz solo homer and an Arozarena infield single, came in the ninth.

The game was close for basically one inning.

After the Yankees swung their way to a 6-0 lead, the Rays combined a Jose Siri grand slam and some bad Yankees relief work to cut the gap to 6-5 in the seventh. But then Shawn Armstrong gave the momentum right back in the eighth, allowing two hits and then a three-run homer to Gleyber Torres.

Bottom line, the Rays lost two of three to the Yankees, went 6-3 on the homestand that also included the Mets and White Sox and dropped to 20-21.

Now. they face more challenges as they headed after the game to Boston for a four-game series against the somewhat surprising Red Sox.

The game didn’t start well for the Rays, as the Yankees scored their first run just four Tyler Alexander pitches into the game and kept expanding their lead from there, eventually to 6-0 in the fifth. That included a solo homer by Jahmai Jones leading off the third, and a two-run shot by Aaron Judge in the fifth.

The Rays, meanwhile, managed only three hits through six innings against New York starter Luis Gil.

The Yankees went to their bullpen in the seventh, and that allowed the Rays to get back in the game.

Richie Palacios greeted lefty Caleb Ferguson with a single, then Jonny DeLuca doubled with one out and Ben Rortvedt walked to load the bases.

Siri, whose ongoing struggles have cost him playing time, got a chance for redemption and made the most of it with a grand slam, the first of his career, to cut the gap to 6-4.

The Rays added on, as the Yankees couldn’t throw the ball over the plate.

They reloaded the bases as Nick Burdi walked Diaz and Josh Lowe, and Arozarena was hit by a pitch up around his shoulder. The Yankees next tried Luke Weaver. He hit Isaac Paredes, the ball striking the visor of his helmet, forcing in a run to make it 6-5. But Palacios lined out softly to right, with Lowe bluffing but holding at third, and Amed Rosario grounded into an inning-ending force out.

Alexander, who seems headed to the bullpen once Ryan Pepiot returns from the injured list, allowed six runs over seven innings.

