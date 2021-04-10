Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft, but won't hire an agent

The son of an NBA Hall of Famer has declared for the NBA draft. Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. released a statement Saturday saying he would declare for the 2021 NBA draft.

Pippen, who has played two seasons at Vanderbilt, gave himself an out in case he doesn't get selected in the draft. Though he's entering the draft, he's not signing an agent. That allows Pippen to retain his college eligibility.

Pippen averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists during his second season with Vanderbilt. The team finished just 9-16, and finished 14th in the SEC. Pippen led the team in points, assists and steals.

Will an NBA team draft Scotty Pippen Jr. in 2021?

Pippen likely faces long odds to get drafted in 2021. He isn't listed in most mock drafts, and he's not among ESPN's top 100 draft prospects. That doesn't guarantee Pippen will go undrafted, but it shows how difficult a road Pippen faces this year. Evaluators worry about Pippen's size, so while he put up strong numbers, his physical attributes may hold him back.

Pippen loses nothing by declaring. It's possible he expects he won't get drafted, but declared in order to get feedback from NBA teams. That could give Pippen some things to work on for next season. If he can show the proper improvements during his junior year, it's possible Pippen could skyrocket up draft boards.

The size issues may remain, but his pedigree and willingness to improve could make an impact in some NBA front offices.

