Scottish Gossip: Miller, Villa, Bournemouth, Motherwell, Rangers, McNair, Kelly, Celtic, Anderson, Aberdeen, Kane

Lennon Miller has scored twice in 29 appearances for Motherwell so far this season [SNS]

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are both interested in 17-year-old Lennon Miller, but Motherwell are working to convince the midfielder to stay at the club at least until the end of his contract in 2025. (TeamTalk)

Daniel Kelly has rejected an initial contract offer from Celtic, but the 18-year-old midfielder remains in talks over a new deal. (Sky Sports)

Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis says he left Celtic for Atlanta United because the Scottish champions refused to give him a pay rise. (Daily Record)

Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair has confirmed he will be leaving Middlesbrough this summer and a move to Rangers is likely to appeal for the 29-year-old, who is a boyhood fan of the Ibrox side. (Belfast Telegraph)

Dundee and Kilmarnock have targeted 25-year-old striker Bruce Anderson, who is poised to leave Livingston this summer at the end of his contract. (Courier)

Red tape means there is no plan for Aberdeen's new manager, Jimmy Thelin to move to Scotland early from Elsfsborg as things stand. (Press & Journal)

Chris Kane, the 29-year-old striker who ended the season on loan to Dunfermline Athletic, admits he would be sad to leave St Johnstone but fears he might have to. (Courier)

Chennaiyin manager Owen Coyle is in talks to extend former Motherwell forward Connor Shields' contract, having already handed a new deal to centre-half Ryan Edwards. (Daily Record)

Former Queen of the South manager Ian McCall is high on the Scottish League 1 club's list to succeed the departed Marvin Bartley after masterminding Clyde's great escape from the bottom of League 2, as is Danny Grainger, who has left Workington, and Annan Athletic's Peter Murphy. (Daily Record)