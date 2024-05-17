Scottie Scheffler, world's top golfer, charged with assaulting a police officer outside of PGA Championship

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained by police after he was accused of dragging an officer with his car Friday outside of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, according to an incident report.

Footage posted on X by ESPN's Jeff Darlington appeared to show Scheffler being led away by officers. Scheffler appears to turn to Darlington as he is being led away and asks, "Can you please help me?"

Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines called the arrest a misunderstanding and told The Associated Press they “will litigate the case as it goes.”

NBC News reached out to Romines for further comment.

The incident happened before the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. It was set to begin at 7:15 a.m. but was delayed by over an hour after a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m.

The man's identity has not been released, but PGA of America said he was a worker with one of its vendors.

"This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones," the organization said in a statement.

Scottie Scheffler arrested during PGA Tour in Louisville Kentucky (Louisville Department of Corrections / AFP - Getty Images)

The accident caused traffic outside the club to be backed up for about a mile in both directions, the AP reported.An officer was directing traffic into the club when Scheffler, who was in the eastbound lane, allegedly drove into the westbound lane "to avoid backed up traffic," according to a police incident report.

The officer stopped Scheffler and attempted to give him instructions, but the golfer "refused to comply and accelerated forward" dragging the officer to the ground, the report says.

The officer "suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his uniform pants," it states.

Darlington said Scheffler was attempting to drive around the crash scene. An officer told the golfer to stop but he allegedly kept going, ESPN reported.

An officer "attached himself" to the side of Scheffler’s vehicle and Scheffler stopped as he turned into the entrance of the club, according to ESPN. When Scheffler rolled down his window to talk to the officer, he was allegedly pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed.

Jail records show that he was booked on charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

Scheffler called it a misunderstanding.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," he said in a statement shared on X by PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler Arrested in Louisville, Kentucky. (Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images)

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today,” he added.Scheffler offered his condolences to the family of the man struck by the shuttle and said “it truly puts everything in perspective.”

Scheffler was released from jail and returned to the club just before 9:30 a.m. He teed off just after 10 a.m. to an outburst of cheers. Video posted on X by ESPN’s Marty Smith showed fans yelling "Free Scottie" after his tee shot. Scheffler, 27, turned pro in 2018 and has appeared in the PGA championships four times. He won the Master’s in April, and also in 2022.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com