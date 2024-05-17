Scottie Scheffler’s golf equipment at the 2024 PGA Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment Scottie Scheffler is using at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZU85 (3), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft, (4), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / Golf Pride Pistol (putter)

