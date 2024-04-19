Scotland forward Fiona Brown's fourth ACL injury of career confirmed by Glasgow City

Fiona Brown (right) earned her 51st cap in a 1-0 win over Slovakia [SNS]

Scotland forward Fiona Brown has picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury for a fourth time in her career, Glasgow City have confirmed.

The 29-year-old was forced off early as the reigning Scottish Women's Premier League champions lost 4-1 to title rivals Rangers last week.

City say that, following a medical assessment on Tuesday, Brown will now undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

She returned to City for a second spell in January after leaving Rosengard.

Brown, who recently earned her 51st international cap, first joined City after leaving Celtic and went on to play for Eskilstuna United before joining the Norwegian champions.

Earlier this month she expressed sympathy for Scotland team-mate Christy Grimshaw after the AC Milan midfielder also suffered an ACL injury.

"The positive side of things is that this type of injury is way too common, but the rehab works, it's a solid process and solid operation," Brown said last month.

"I've been through it three times, so I know that for a fact. It is a tough process, but she [Grimshaw] is surrounded by love and surrounded by support and it's a good club."