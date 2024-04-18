Advertisement

Scoring sensation Lucy Olsen transfers to Iowa. Ex-Villanova player helps fill void of Caitlin Clark

Associated Press
·1 min read
2
  • FILE - Villanova guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Iowa has added one of the nation’s most productive scorers from last season as the Hawkeyes get ready to begin their post-Caitlin Clark era. Lucy Olsen said on social media Wednesday, April 17, 2024, that she’s joining the Hawkeyes after the former Villanova star entered the transfer portal. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
    1/6

    Iowa Olsen Basketball

    FILE - Villanova guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Iowa has added one of the nation’s most productive scorers from last season as the Hawkeyes get ready to begin their post-Caitlin Clark era. Lucy Olsen said on social media Wednesday, April 17, 2024, that she’s joining the Hawkeyes after the former Villanova star entered the transfer portal. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, left, guard Caitlin Clark and guard Kate Martin, right, react to fans during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    2/6

    Iowa Clark Farewell Basketball

    Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, left, guard Caitlin Clark and guard Kate Martin, right, react to fans during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks during a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    3/6

    WNBA Fever Clark Basketball

    Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks during a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle, poses with general manager Lin Dunn, left, and head coach Christie Sides following a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/6

    WNBA Fever Clark Basketball

    Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle, poses with general manager Lin Dunn, left, and head coach Christie Sides following a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A pedestrian walks past a mural by Kwazar Martin featuring Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark on the near west side of Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/6

    WNBA Fever Clark Basketball

    A pedestrian walks past a mural by Kwazar Martin featuring Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark on the near west side of Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Shelby Tekulve, 20, displays one of the Caitlin Clark shirts she was purchasing in the Indiana Fever team store in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/6

    WNBA Fever Clark Basketball

    Shelby Tekulve, 20, displays one of the Caitlin Clark shirts she was purchasing in the Indiana Fever team store in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Villanova guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Iowa has added one of the nation’s most productive scorers from last season as the Hawkeyes get ready to begin their post-Caitlin Clark era. Lucy Olsen said on social media Wednesday, April 17, 2024, that she’s joining the Hawkeyes after the former Villanova star entered the transfer portal. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, left, guard Caitlin Clark and guard Kate Martin, right, react to fans during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks during a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle, poses with general manager Lin Dunn, left, and head coach Christie Sides following a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
A pedestrian walks past a mural by Kwazar Martin featuring Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark on the near west side of Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Shelby Tekulve, 20, displays one of the Caitlin Clark shirts she was purchasing in the Indiana Fever team store in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa added Lucy Olsen, one of the nation’s most productive scorers from last season, to fill the void in the post-Caitlin Clark era.

Olsen, a former Villanova star who entered the transfer portal, wrote on social media on Wednesday that she’s joining the Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 23.3 points this season to rank third among women's Division I scorers.

Clark, the NCAA Division I leading scorer among men and women, became the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday. She scored 3,951 points in her college career while leading Iowa to the NCAA Tournament final the last two seasons.

The Indiana Fever selected her with the top overall pick in the draft. Clark scored a Division I-leading 31.6 points per game this season.

Olsen averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals while helping Villanova to a 22-13 record. She earned first-team all-Big East honors and was voted the league’s most improved player. The Wildcats lost to Illinois in the championship game of the WBIT.

Olsen, an upcoming senior, has one year of eligibility left. Iowa's backcourt is losing Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis from a team that finished 34-5. Martin went to the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the draft.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness