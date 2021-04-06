Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) - Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. men's national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding them to their only World Series win in 2002, Scioscia will make his international coaching debut in June when the United States hosts the Baseball Americas Qualifier in Florida.

For the tournament the U.S. will be grouped with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Nicaragua in Pool A while Canada, Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela will make up Pool B.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super Round, where the country with the best overall record will earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympic tournament.

Second and third-place finishers will advance to a final qualifier, joining Australia, China, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.

"Mike’s tenure with the Angels’ franchise was nothing short of spectacular, creating and celebrating a culture of success with six division titles, an American League pennant, and its first-ever World Series title," said USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler in a statement. "More impactfully, his leadership, integrity, and character are unparalleled in our game, making him the perfect fit for the USA Baseball family."

The Olympic tournament will take place from July 28-Aug. 7 in Fukushima City and Yokohama.

Hosts Japan, Israel, South Korea, and Mexico have already secured a berth in the six-team field.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)

