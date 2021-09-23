Schwarber, Red Sox smash Mets for seventh straight win

Sep. 23—BOSTON — Kyle Schwarber has been a great pickup for the Red Sox, but since returning from injury his contributions have been more subtle than expected. Great plate discipline, tons of walks and timely hitting have defined his Red Sox tenure more than the big, flashy home runs he's best known for.

But Schwarber still knows how to mash, and on Wednesday he came to the ballpark with bad intentions.

Schwarber hit two tape measure home runs in the first two innings and finished 3 for 4 with the two homers, a double, a walk, four RBIs and four runs scored. He led a dominant overall performance as the Red Sox crushed the Mets 12-5 to complete the two-game sweep.

Schwarber's first home run was a 434-foot blast to dead center field for a solo shot, and the second went 405 feet, past the visitor's bullpen in right field for a three-run homer. Both came off Mets starter Taijuan Walker, against whom Schwarber is now 5 for 10 with five home runs all-time.

"He's put in some good at bats against them throughout the season, he's been really good against Walker," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We talked today during the hitters meeting about being ready to hit the fastball, and obviously he did."

Even when he didn't get perfect contact it seemed to be Schwarber's day. His third at bat he blooped a fly ball into left field that two Mets defenders reached but could not catch. Schwarber reached second for a double and came around to score his third run of the day two batters later.

"Tonight was obviously his show and he carried the weight," said Red Sox ace Chris Sale. "You couldn't ask for any more honestly from someone you acquire at the trade deadline doing exactly what we expected him to do."

All told, the Red Sox piled up 14 hits, including nine for extra bases, and capitalized on almost all of their early scoring chances to quickly put the game out of reach. Sale was also strong on the mound, allowing two runs over five innings while striking out eight to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Boston has now won seven straight and leads the New York Yankees, who came from behind to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 and surpass the Toronto Blue Jays in the standings, by two games in the AL Wild Card.

Boston will have an off day Thursday before hosting the Yankees in a crucial three-game series this weekend.

"September baseball, especially when you're in the playoff push, nothing can beat it," Schwarber said. "It's fun, you're going out to the field and the energy is high. Obviously the writing is on the wall there, especially out there in left field, you can see it, and we know what's at stake."

