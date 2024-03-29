Scheffler's shocking double-bogey finish ends record run on Tour

A round that included two penalty shots and a club slam, ended with a shocking three-putt for Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler made double bogey on his final hole Friday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open to shoot even-par 70, ending his record run of 28 consecutive under-par rounds on Tour (since tracking began in 1983).

The world No. 1 is four shots behind leader Tony Finau, who tied a career-best with a 62 as he seeks back-to-back wins in this event.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is looking for his third Tour title in as many starts. After claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, Scheffler was only two shots back of Finau while playing the par-4 18th in Round 2 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

With just over 5 feet for par, Scheffler lipped out on the right edge. He then quickly stepped over his 3-footer, without marking his ball, and lipped out again.

Scottie Scheffler double-bogeys his final hole Friday to end his PGA Tour record (28) streak of under-par rounds.pic.twitter.com/OVG7xH7mAM — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 29, 2024

"Frustrating lapse in judgment there. You never really know what's going to be up there around the cup on 18. Yeah, just hit something and knocked the second one offline," he said.

"Felt like I hit a good putt on the first one, maybe went just barely through the break so obviously it was a bit frustrating hitting a good putt and it not going in. Second one, I guess, just hit a little fast and didn't see a spike mark there."

It was an unusual day for the game’s best player. His round began with a bogey, marking his first dropped shot in his last 50 holes. He then rebounded with three birdies over the remainder of his inward half to get within two of Finau, who played among the morning wave.

After trading a bogey at the 11th for a birdie at the 12th, Scheffler pulled his tee shot into a penalty area on the par-4 14th and put another square on his card. Two holes later, his second on the par-5 16th bounded off a greenside slope and into the water, leading to him slamming his iron into the ground.

He still managed to save par and then birdied the 17th. All but a lock to secure his 29th consecutive round in the red, Scheffler made a mess on the 18th green.

"I'm obviously a touch frustrated with how I finished," he said, "but, overall, I'm still in the middle of the tournament."

Four back with 36 holes to play, Scheffler is looking to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three straight starts on Tour. It’s also his final event before the Masters Tournament, which he won in 2022.