SC high school soccer state championship schedule set. Here are matchups, ticket info

The S.C. High School League and S.C. Independent School Association soccer state championships are set for this weekend.

The SCHSL championships will be at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Friday and Saturday, and the SCISA championships will be at Cardinal Newman and Hammond schools on Saturday.

Here are the matchups, ticket information and, if available, streaming options.

SCHSL Soccer Championships

at Columbia’s Memorial Stadium, 1000 South Holly St., Columbia SC

—Friday—

Class 5A Girls: Chapin vs. Clover, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Stratford vs. Fort Mill (25 minutes after girls match)

Class 3A Girls: Powdersville vs. Waccamaw, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Waccamaw vs. Daniel (25 minutes after girls match)

—Saturday—

Class A Boys: Christ Church vs. St. Joseph’s, 10 a.m.

Class 2A Girls: Oceanside Collegiate vs. Christ Church (25 minutes after Class A boys)

Class 2A Boys: Gray Collegiate vs. Oceanside Collegiate (25 minutes after Class 2A girls)

Class 4A Girls: Riverside vs. James Island, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Eastside vs. Lucy Beckham, (25 minutes after girls match)

SCHSL ticket Information





Tickets are $15 per day and can be purchased on GoFan

SCHSL streaming information

All matches will be streamed on NFHS Network for an $11.99 subscription, which is good for one month.

SCISA Soccer Championships

—Saturday—

at Cardinal Newman, 2945 Alpine Rd, Columbia, SC

Class 3A Girls: Teams TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Class 3A Boys: Teams, TBD, 12:30 p.m.

Class 4A Girls: Teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Teams TBD, 6 p.m.

at Hammond, 854 Galway Lane, Columbia, SC

Class A Boys: Teams, TBD, 10 a.m.

Class A/2A Girls: Teams TBD, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A Boys: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the gate.