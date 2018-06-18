Saudi Arabian World Cup team's plane catches fire in midair

Flames were seen coming out of the Russian Airlines Airbus engine that the Saudi Arabian team rode on. (Image: via @AhmedMashaly24/Twitter)

The Saudi Arabian national team’s rough start to World Cup continued on Tuesday, as the team’s plane caught fire in midair. Flames were spotted coming out of the engine of the Russian Airlines Airbus that was carrying the Saudi team to Rostov, where it is set to face Uruguay on Wednesday.

Thankfully, the plane landed safely at Rostov-on-Don Airport and no one was harmed.

The Saudi Football Association issued a statement saying that “The Saudi Football Federation wishes to reassure everyone about the safety of all the members of the mission of the national team after a minor technical malfunction in an engine.”

The statement was followed up by a tweet from the federation’s official Twitter account.

| Press Release According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, all the Saudi national team players have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don this afternoon to play against Uruguay, and currently are staying in their residence, and that the fire was merely an accident. pic.twitter.com/ai67skC1Kp — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 18, 2018

While the incident was alarming, to say the least, just watch the video in the below tweet, it seems no one onboard the Airbus A319-100 was hurt. The Saudi team was seen calmly leaving the plane on its way to the team hotel in Rostov.

Saudi Arabia’s team plane landing in Rostov On Don for their #WorldCup match It seems to be on fire ( @ahdaafme) #KSA pic.twitter.com/wRg8kA4Rp5 — World Cup 2018 Related (@WorldCup18Info) June 18, 2018

Saudi Arabia was drawn into Group A and lost its World Cup opener 5-0 to host nation Russia. It is set to face Luis Suarez’s Uruguay on Wednesday before concluding group play next week against Egypt.

Saudi Arabia will face Luis Suarez and Uruguay in its next match. (Getty)

