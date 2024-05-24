Saudi Arabia primed to pick up Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne for free next year

Kevin De Bruyne is a serial winner at Manchester City - PA/Martin Rickett

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah will be Bosman free-transfer targets next season, with Saudi Arabian clubs willing to wait for two of the Premier League’s biggest stars if they cannot land them this summer.

Both players are wanted as the Saudi Pro League (SPL) expands, with Salah already the subject of a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad that was rejected last September. They also have contracts expiring next season, meaning they can talk to foreign clubs in eight months time over a pre-contract for 2025-26.

While the SPL has targeted some of the most high-profile players to its competition, it could also look to spend on the infrastructure of the league ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2034, knowing De Bruyne and Salah are potential free transfers within a year.

De Bruyne’s terms at Manchester City have one season remaining and while he has shown no signs of being unsettled at the Etihad Stadium, that has not prevented Saudi interest in the leading assist-maker among current Premier League players.

The Belgian, 32, can add another FA Cup to his trophy haul this weekend after winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at City.

Salah, meanwhile, also has a year left on his terms at Anfield after seven years at Liverpool. He hinted last week that he would remain at Liverpool next season after the appointment of Arne Slot and the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah posted on X, formally known as Twitter. “Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

De Bruyne and Salah would add to the stable of stars in the SPL, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema leaving Europe for the Middle East since its launch.

