Saturday's Reds vs. Dodgers game won't air on Bally Sports. Here's how to watch it

The Cincinnati Reds began a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds vs. Dodgers game on Friday was on Bally Sports Ohio and will be again on Sunday. Saturday's game, though, will be on a different channel.

Here's how to watch Reds vs. Dodgers on Saturday.

What time is Reds vs. Dodgers on Saturday?

Date: Saturday, May 25.

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is Reds vs. Dodgers?

TV: Fox.

Radio: WLW 700.

In-market fans can watch Reds vs. Dodgers on Fox, which is channel 19 in Cincinnati. The game can also be live-streamed on streaming services with live TV capabilities.

