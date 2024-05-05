Saturday's high school roundup: Cheverus cools off South Portland, 13-0

May 4—Addison DeRoche threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and drove in five runs with three singles and a double as Cheverus beat South Portland, 13-0 in five innings, in a battle of undefeated Class A softball teams Saturday.

DeRoche hit a two-run double during a four-run first inning. She surrendered a leadoff triple to Ella Nickerson in the bottom of the first, then struck out the next nine hitters she faced.

Hailey Lamontagne added two hits, two RBI and four runs scored for Cheverus (7-0). Ashley Connor and Delia Tremble also had two hits.

The Red Riots dropped to 7-1.

KENNEBUNK 8, BIDDEFORD 0: Julia Pike threw a one-hitter and struck out 15, including the 500th strikeout of her career, as the Rams (6-2) shut out the Tigers (2-5) at Kennebunk.

Pike also had three hits, including a two-run homer and a double. Talia Kellum and Skylar Holder joined Pike with three hits apiece, and Gabby Tadlock had a double and single.

NYA SWEEPS MCI: Jordan Nash drove in four runs in the opener and Lily Rawnsley pitched two five-inning shutouts as North Yarmouth Academy (7-0) swept a doubleheader from MCI (6-3) in Yarmouth, 7-0 and 8-0.

In Game 1, NYA got all its runs in the first two innings. Nash hit a two-run homer in the first, then added a two-run double during a five-run second that also included a two-run single by Cami Casserly.

Jyllian Riendeau and losing pitcher Kassie Snowman each had a double for MCI.

Rawnsley allowed only one hit in Game 2, while Toree St. Hilaire and Sadie Morgan each drove in two runs. St. Hilaire had two hits in each game.

BASEBALL

KENNEBUNK 10, WESTBROOK 7: Joseph DiGiovanni was 3 for 4 with six RBI to lead the Rams (5-1) past the Blue Blazes (0-8) in Kennebunk.

Isaac Jensen went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and scored twice for Kennebunk, which held on after opening an 8-0 lead through two innings. Drew Sliwkowski added a pair of hits.

Jared Rice scored three runs for Westbrook.

MARSHWOOD 12, NOBLE 5: The Hawks (7-1) took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, then added one in the fifth and six in sixth to pull away from the Knights (2-6) at South Berwick.

Riley Parnham went 3 for 4 to pace a 14-hit attack. Liam Tiernan, Ronan Garrett and Sam Gennaro added two hits apiece, with Garrett driving in three runs.

Chase Dodier hit a double and a single for Noble.

SCARBOROUGH 10, CHEVERUS 0: Ryan Shugars threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks as the Red Storm (7-0) beat the Stags (2-4) in six innings at Portland.

Scarborough put together a six-run second inning, then added four in the sixth.

Tyler Archambault had two hits and scored twice, while Mason Porter drove in three runs.

Liam Kalakowsky got the lone hit for Cheverus.

MASSABESIC 8, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Bryden Marcotte went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and the Mustangs (3-4) broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to beat the Red Riots (4-4) at South Portland.

Elijah Greenleaf added a triple and a sacrifice fly, and Dylan Letellier had a pair of singles.

Alex Horton and Curtis Metcalf each collected two hits for South Portland.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 15, MASSABESIC 6: Hadley Prewitt paced the Hawks (4-3) with six goals and an assist in a victory over the Mustangs (4-3) at Waterboro.

Sarah Theriault added four goals and three assists for Marshwood, Maddy Poitras and Eva Hersey chipped in with two goals apiece, and Liv Drake tossed in a goal.

Madi Von Brocklin led Massabesic with two goals and two assists. Emma Scully, Lydia Desrocher, Paige Stevenson and Kenzie Nason each added a goal.

KENNEBUNK 14, BIDDEFORD 0: Ivy Armentrout finished with three goal and three assists, and the Rams (7-0) blanked the Tigers (4-3) at Biddeford.

Ella Highbarger and Anna McCaron chipped in with two goals apiece.

MORSE 15, MCI/NOKOMIS 0: Olive Beeton recorded four goals and two assists to lead the Shipbuilders (5-1) past MCI/Nokomis (1-7) in Pittsfield.

Nine players scored goals for Morse, including three by Lillian Pomerleau and two by Liz Bingham.

BOYS' LACROSSE

WELLS 13, CHEVERUS 2: Connor Whitten powered the offense with six goals as the Warriors (5-0) defeated the Stags (1-5) at Wells.

Dom Buxton and Dyllan Davis chipped in with two goals apiece. Colton Hardin, Sabin Piatek and Darion Lamont also scored.

Quin Gleason got both goals for Cheverus.

MARANACOOK/WINTHROP 14, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 13: Owen Lyons tallied four goals and four assists as the Black Bears (6-0) edged the Panthers (3-4) in Readfield.

Bennett Ross added three goals, and Ethan Chilton had two goals and an assist.

Zach Leinwand led NYA with four goals and an assist. The Panthers also got three goals and an assist from Jack Bathe, and two goals and three assists from Nick Pelletier.

